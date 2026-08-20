Delhi High Court to hear Narendra Modi degree appeals

This all started with a 2016 RTI request asking to see B.A. records from 1978 (records said to include Modi's).

Delhi University had petitioned to set aside the CIC order.

The court agreed last year, calling the order for disclosure "thoroughly misconceived" and reminding everyone that transparency laws are meant for accountability, not just public curiosity or hype.

The next hearing could finally settle if these academic details stay private or go public.