Delhi High Court to hear Narendra Modi degree appeals
The Delhi High Court is set to revisit the debate over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree.
On September 29, 2026, the court will hear appeals from RTI activist Neeraj, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, and advocate Mohd Irshad.
They are challenging last year's decision that blocked public access to these records, which had originally been ordered for release by India's information watchdog.
RTI sought 1978 B.A. records
This all started with a 2016 RTI request asking to see B.A. records from 1978 (records said to include Modi's).
Delhi University had petitioned to set aside the CIC order.
The court agreed last year, calling the order for disclosure "thoroughly misconceived" and reminding everyone that transparency laws are meant for accountability, not just public curiosity or hype.
The next hearing could finally settle if these academic details stay private or go public.