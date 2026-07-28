Delhi High Court to hear petition on Jantar Mantar surveillance
The Delhi High Court is set to hear a petition today about alleged police surveillance during a recent student protest at Jantar Mantar.
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) had been protesting since June 20, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over exam system issues.
Former JNU Students's Union president Aishe Ghose says protesters were constantly filmed and watched from a surveillance tower.
Chief Justice questions police surveillance rules
Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya suggested the need for a bigger look at India's police surveillance rules, asking if current guidelines are enough.
While the government claims monitoring has stopped so the case doesn't matter anymore, Ghose's lawyer Nandita Rao insists there are still important questions about privacy and legal authority.
The court will dig into these concerns today.