Delhi High Court to hear Tahir Hussain's murder conviction appeal
The Delhi High Court is reviewing former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor Tahir Hussain's appeal against his conviction and life sentence for the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.
The judges have asked Delhi Police to respond by December 2, so things are heating up for the next hearing.
Hussain alleges fabricated FIR, planted witnesses
Hussain, through his lawyer Rajiv Mohan, says the investigation was biased, alleging the first information report in the case was ante-dated, ante-timed, and based on a fabricated complaint, manipulated statements of genuine eyewitnesses, and planted witnesses.
He also points out there wasn't a proper probe before his arrest in March 2020.
This year, Hussain and four others got life sentences for Sharma's murder; meanwhile, six co-accused were let off due to lack of proof.
His appeal will be heard alongside two co-convicts in December.