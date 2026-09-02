Delhi High Court to hear Tahir Hussain's murder conviction appeal

Hussain, through his lawyer Rajiv Mohan, says the investigation was biased, alleging the first information report in the case was ante-dated, ante-timed, and based on a fabricated complaint, manipulated statements of genuine eyewitnesses, and planted witnesses.

He also points out there wasn't a proper probe before his arrest in March 2020.

This year, Hussain and four others got life sentences for Sharma's murder; meanwhile, six co-accused were let off due to lack of proof.

His appeal will be heard alongside two co-convicts in December.