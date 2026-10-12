Delhi High Court to review Jantar Mantar closure October 13
India
Delhi's High Court is stepping in to review the closure of Jantar Mantar, a spot that has basically been the go-to place for peaceful protests in the city.
The hearing, set for October 13, follows a petition saying there is nowhere else left for people to gather and speak up, raising big questions about freedom of speech and assembly.
Supreme Court seeks Delhi protest information
Alongside this, the court will also look at a separate petition concerning the protests in Delhi on October 10 and 11.
Although some wanted an urgent hearing, things were put on hold since the Supreme Court is already involved and has asked the government for more information.
Both matters are now lined up for October 13, so expect a closer look at how protest rights are handled in Delhi going forward.