Delhi High Court transfers 83 judicial officers including Sushant Changotra
India
Big changes in Delhi's courts: The Delhi High Court has ordered a major reshuffle in the city, transferring and assigning new postings to 83 judicial officers, including some handling major cases.
Notably, special CBI judge Sushant Changotra, who was overseeing the Robert Vadra money-laundering case, is moving to Dwarka's southwest district courts.
Delhi judges reassigned and 45 posted
Other high-profile judges like Dheeraj Mor (coal block cases) and special CBI judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar are also getting new assignments.
Plus, 45 newly trained judges are being posted for the first time.