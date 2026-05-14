Delhi High Court transfers excise policy case, starts contempt proceedings

Kejriwal sought recusal of Justice Sharma

Kejriwal had asked for Justice Sharma's recusal, saying she was biased, but she refused and emphasized the importance of judicial independence.

In protest, Kejriwal and his team boycotted her bench, calling it their Satyagraha.

After the case was moved to a different bench this week, Kejriwal called it "Truth has won. Gandhi ji's Satyagraha has triumphed once again," though Justice Sharma clarified that her recusal wasn't why the transfer happened.

The whole episode has sparked bigger conversations about how politicians talk about judges, and vice versa.