Delhi High Court warns it may stop DUSU vote counting

Delhi Police and university officials now have until Friday to submit status reports on what went wrong, especially with claims of outsiders causing trouble and intimidating students.

The court also said there was a complete failure to ensure a smooth election process and compliance with the Lyngdoh Committee report and court orders, and reminded everyone about sticking to election rules.

A first information report (FIR) has been filed, and DU's counsel said action would be taken against those responsible.