Delhi hit by downpour and thunderstorms as IMD forecasts easing
India
Delhi saw a downpour and thunderstorms on Monday, October 12, 2026, and left several areas waterlogged.
The IMD says these rainy conditions should ease up in a few hours, with partly cloudy skies expected for most of the week.
IMD warns Delhi commuters of waterlogging
The IMD is advising everyone to avoid routes known for waterlogging and check traffic updates before stepping out.
Temperatures will stay warm (think 31 to 35 degrees Celsius during the day), so expect muggy weather until at least October 16.
If you're commuting, keep an eye out for flooded spots like around Jhandewalan Temple near Karol Bagh.