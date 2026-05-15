Delhi hits 40.6 Celsius, hottest May day so far

IMD warns of 44 Celsius heat

The IMD says things are only going to get toastier: temperatures could reach up to 44 Celsius by May 18, with little chance of relief from a weak western disturbance on Friday.

Humidity swung between sticky and super sticky (31% to 84%), while air quality stayed in the moderate zone with an AQI of 154 at 4pm (just a bit higher than yesterday).

Extreme heat is expected around northwest and central India over the next four to five days, so keep cool and take care out there!