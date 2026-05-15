Delhi hits 40.6 Celsius, hottest May day so far
Delhi hit a sweltering 40.6 Celsius on Thursday, making it the hottest day of May so far.
Even though there was a yellow alert for possible rain, the city stayed sunny and humid, with the heat index feeling like 42.9 Celsius by late afternoon.
The coolest it got was 23.4 Celsius overnight, but that's expected to climb to around 26 Celsius by Sunday.
IMD warns of 44 Celsius heat
The IMD says things are only going to get toastier: temperatures could reach up to 44 Celsius by May 18, with little chance of relief from a weak western disturbance on Friday.
Humidity swung between sticky and super sticky (31% to 84%), while air quality stayed in the moderate zone with an AQI of 154 at 4pm (just a bit higher than yesterday).
Extreme heat is expected around northwest and central India over the next four to five days, so keep cool and take care out there!