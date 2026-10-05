Delhi hits worst air quality in 82 days, AQI 187
India
Delhi just logged its worst air quality in 82 days, kicking off October with a five-day streak of rising pollution.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 187 on Sunday, higher than anything seen since July.
Earlier rains had helped, but now stagnant winds and local emissions are making things tough for everyone breathing the city air.
PM10 from dust and construction blamed
The main culprit? PM10 particles from road dust and ongoing construction work.
14 out of 43 monitoring stations flagged poor air, with Mundka topping the list at an AQI of 273.
Experts say Delhi needs stricter controls on dust and waste, plus big cuts in emissions across all sectors.
Some light rain is expected soon, but it will likely be just a short break from the smog.