Hotel fire: Cook arrested for switching off main power supply
What's the story
The cook of a Malviya Nagar hotel in Delhi, where a massive fire killed 21 people, has been arrested. The blaze, which took place at the Flourish Stay Bed and Breakfast in the Hauz Rani area, left 13 foreign nationals dead. The cook, Keshav Negi (65), was arrested after he told investigators that he switched on an electric stove that exploded and triggered the fire.
Investigation focus
Cook fled after switching off main power supply
Negi is also accused of switching off the main power supply before fleeing, which may have disabled the building's electronic door-locking system. This could have prevented guests from escaping as key exit routes were blocked. A couple was found dead inside a bathroom, likely due to suffocation after being unable to open the door.
Owner's arrest
B&B owner also arrested
The B&B owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, has also been arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Investigators are probing possible safety violations and unauthorized operations at the establishment. The FIR states that the B&B was operating 28 rooms despite having permission for only six. Alleged violations include unauthorized construction and fire safety deficiencies.
Rescue challenges
Police looking for absconding associate linked to hotel
The basement exit was reportedly locked when rescue teams arrived, forcing firefighters to break open the entrance. Police are also looking for Jay Mishra, an associate and accountant linked to the establishment, who has been absconding since the incident. The investigation continues as authorities piece together the circumstances surrounding one of Delhi's deadliest recent fire tragedies.