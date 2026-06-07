The fire killed 21 people

Hotel fire: Cook arrested for switching off main power supply

By Snehil Singh 12:06 pm Jun 07, 202612:06 pm

What's the story

The cook of a Malviya Nagar hotel in Delhi, where a massive fire killed 21 people, has been arrested. The blaze, which took place at the Flourish Stay Bed and Breakfast in the Hauz Rani area, left 13 foreign nationals dead. The cook, Keshav Negi (65), was arrested after he told investigators that he switched on an electric stove that exploded and triggered the fire.