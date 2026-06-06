Medical tourism racket links being probed in Hauz Rani fire
What's the story
Delhi Police are now probing Lavkesh Bajaj, the owner of a B&B in Hauz Rani, where a devastating fire killed 21 people. The investigation is focused on his possible links to an international human trafficking ring using medical tourism as a cover. Sources told The Times of India that Bajaj may have illegally brought foreign nationals into India through this racket.
Past charges
Bajaj was previously arrested for providing forged documents
In 2025, Bajaj was arrested by Paharganj police for providing forged documents to a Bangladeshi family. The family included Sweety Sarkar and her daughter Pushpo, who were living illegally in India with fake Indian documents. During interrogation, Bajaj admitted to letting them use his residential address for a fee. He was later released on bail after spending two weeks in judicial custody.
Ongoing investigation
Police are investigating if Bajaj was a local agent
Central Delhi police have now shared this case with South district police, who are investigating the recent Hauz Rani fire incident. They are trying to find out if Bajaj's involvement was limited to providing an address or if he was a local agent for a larger smuggling operation. Investigators have asked for CCTV footage from around his B&B and home as part of their probe into these allegations against him.
Evidence collection
Phone and IPDR details being examined to trace communications
An investigator was quoted as saying, "His phone has been seized and sent for forensic analysis." This is part of their effort to establish any possible links between Bajaj and the international human trafficking racket. The police are also examining internet protocol details records (IPDR) to trace communications related to this case.