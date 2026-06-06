Medical tourism racket links being probed in Hauz Rani fire

Ongoing investigation

Police are investigating if Bajaj was a local agent

Central Delhi police have now shared this case with South district police, who are investigating the recent Hauz Rani fire incident. They are trying to find out if Bajaj's involvement was limited to providing an address or if he was a local agent for a larger smuggling operation. Investigators have asked for CCTV footage from around his B&B and home as part of their probe into these allegations against him.