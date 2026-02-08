Delhi hotels hike room rates to ₹2.4L/night amid AI summit

Rates at other top hotels

If you're looking at The Imperial on February 17, expect to pay over ₹2.4 lakh for a room—while Radisson Blu is charging ₹1.1 lakh.

Other big names like Hyatt Regency, Leela Palace, and Shangri-La Eros are quoting $500-$900+ per night.

The Leela Palace even jumps from a March rate of ₹54,990 to an eye-watering ₹3,95,990 for one night during the rush.