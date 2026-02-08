Delhi hotels hike room rates to ₹2.4L/night amid AI summit
Delhi's luxury hotels are sharply raising room prices for February 16-20, thanks to a double whammy: the India AI Impact Summit and peak wedding season.
Many standard rooms at top five-star spots now start above ₹1 lakh a night, with many luxury suites already sold out or close to it.
Rates at other top hotels
If you're looking at The Imperial on February 17, expect to pay over ₹2.4 lakh for a room—while Radisson Blu is charging ₹1.1 lakh.
Other big names like Hyatt Regency, Leela Palace, and Shangri-La Eros are quoting $500-$900+ per night.
The Leela Palace even jumps from a March rate of ₹54,990 to an eye-watering ₹3,95,990 for one night during the rush.
Why the sudden price surge?
The massive Global South AI summit at Bharat Mandapam is drawing guests from over 100 countries—including world leaders and ministers—which has sent occupancy rates soaring at places like ITC Maurya and Taj Palace.
With wedding season also in full swing, it's basically hotel price surge season in Delhi right now.