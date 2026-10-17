Delhi imposes Durga Puja traffic restrictions October 16 to 20
India
Heading out for Durga Puja in Delhi?
Just a heads-up: traffic restrictions are on from October 16 to 20, every day between 4pm and midnight, especially around Chittaranjan Park and Greater Kailash-II.
Key roads like Outer Ring Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg will see curbs, so plan accordingly.
Delhi Traffic Police suggests Metro use
Delhi Traffic Police suggests taking the Metro to CR Park to skip parking hassles.
If you're using a cab or auto, aim for drop-offs at Greater Kailash or Nehru Enclave metro stations.
Expect heavy traffic on August Kranti Marg and M.B. Road during peak hours, so leave early if you can, avoid stopping on main roads, and stick to the guidelines for a smoother Puja experience!