Delhi imposes Durga Puja traffic restrictions October 16 to 20

Heading out for Durga Puja in Delhi?

Just a heads-up: traffic restrictions are on from October 16 to 20, every day between 4pm and midnight, especially around Chittaranjan Park and Greater Kailash-II.

Key roads like Outer Ring Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg will see curbs, so plan accordingly.