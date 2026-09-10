Delhi installs 450+ CCTV cameras for 18th BRICS Summit security
India
Delhi is stepping up its security game for the 18th BRICS Summit, installing over 450 CCTV cameras along VVIP routes.
These cameras are watched nonstop to keep VVIP dignitaries safe, with a central control room at Tughlaq Road Police Station monitoring live feeds from the routes expected to be used by VVIPs.
Tughlaq Road control room detects threats
The control room team tracks live footage and can spot anything suspicious, whether it's a vehicle or an object, in real time.
If something's off, they alert ground teams right away.
As Constable Hukum Singh puts it, "Within seconds, we can monitor and take action," making sure Delhi stays secure during the summit.