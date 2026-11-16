Delhi installs 6,000+ CCTV cameras in parks for women's safety
Delhi just installed more than 6,000 CCTV cameras in public parks as part of a bigger push to make the city safer for women.
This move follows a government plan to monitor 19,822 dark spots and comes after a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 24, 2026, for stronger security and support measures.
Delhi audits 1,635 public parks
City officials have audited 1,635 public parks to spot where lighting and fencing need fixing. These upgrades are set to finish by January 26, 2027.
Security patrols now cover 503 large parks. Emergency response is quicker.
Pink Scooties and all-women PCR vans are on the streets. Plus, efforts are underway to get more women into the police force and speed up justice with special courts for crimes against women.