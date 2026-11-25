Delhi introduces deposit return scheme offering refunds for returned packaging
Delhi is rolling out a new plan to tackle waste: soon, when you buy things like plastic bottles or tobacco packs, you'll pay a small extra deposit.
Bring the empty packaging back to a collection point, and you get your money back.
The goal? Cut down on litter and encourage everyone to recycle more.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa says participation key
Inspired by successful models in places like Himachal Pradesh, Delhi's scheme aims to bring together citizens, businesses, and recyclers for better waste management.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says public participation is key: the scheme aims to enhance waste management by uniting citizens, businesses, and recyclers.
If all goes well, this could mean cleaner streets (and fewer clogged drains) for everyone.