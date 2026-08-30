Delhi issues 18-point high-rise fire rules after nearly 41 deaths

Delhi just rolled out a tough new 18-point fire safety plan for high-rise buildings, following some tragic fires that together resulted in nearly 41 deaths.

The updated rules, part of the Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2026, make things like fire lifts, protected exits, sprinklers, emergency power backup, safe escape routes, and staircases mandatory.

These changes aim to make living in tall buildings safer and will come into force only after the amended UBBL-2016 is notified by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).