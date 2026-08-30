Delhi issues 18-point high-rise fire rules after nearly 41 deaths
Delhi just rolled out a tough new 18-point fire safety plan for high-rise buildings, following some tragic fires that together resulted in nearly 41 deaths.
The updated rules, part of the Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2026, make things like fire lifts, protected exits, sprinklers, emergency power backup, safe escape routes, and staircases mandatory.
These changes aim to make living in tall buildings safer and will come into force only after the amended UBBL-2016 is notified by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
MCD and DDA handle structural audits
The framework also covers smoke barriers, automatic alarms, water storage for firefighting, and makes sure fire engines can actually reach the building.
Structural audits will be handled by the MCD and the DDA; nonstructural checks are up to the Delhi Fire Service.
The DFS director can prescribe additional fire prevention and safety measures where existing building bye-laws do not specify adequate provisions, and such additional requirements can be based on international standards recommended by the fire prevention wing.