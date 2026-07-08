Delhi-Jaipur Expressway collapses near Narsinghpur after nonstop rain causing traffic

Expressway repairs finished, pipeline work paused

With cars barely moving, some commuters ditched their vehicles and walked along muddy service roads.

Authorities finished quick repairs by Tuesday night but have paused further pipeline work until after monsoon season.

Traffic is being rerouted via Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road, while police are urging offices nearby to let employees work from home so emergency teams can get through more easily.

All lanes are expected to reopen by Wednesday evening.