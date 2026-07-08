Delhi-Jaipur Expressway collapses near Narsinghpur after nonstop rain causing traffic
A big chunk of the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway caved in near Narsinghpur on Tuesday, thanks to nonstop rain and ongoing pipeline work by the GMDA.
This left a huge crater, shut down two Jaipur-bound lanes, and caused traffic jams that stretched for many kilometers.
Some folks were stuck for up to three hours.
Expressway repairs finished, pipeline work paused
With cars barely moving, some commuters ditched their vehicles and walked along muddy service roads.
Authorities finished quick repairs by Tuesday night but have paused further pipeline work until after monsoon season.
Traffic is being rerouted via Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road, while police are urging offices nearby to let employees work from home so emergency teams can get through more easily.
All lanes are expected to reopen by Wednesday evening.