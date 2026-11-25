Delhi-Jaipur highway crash near Behror kills 3, injures 2
A late-night accident on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Behror left three young men dead and two others badly hurt.
The group was heading back to Mundanwada village around 1am when their car crashed into a trolley.
Sadly, Harish Kumar, Devendra Prajapat, and Hemant Prajapat did not make it, while the other two sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.
Police free trapped passengers, probe underway
Police arrived quickly and worked to free everyone trapped in the wrecked car.
The injured were rushed to a hospital, and the families of those lost are now awaiting autopsy results at Behror Hospital.
An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.