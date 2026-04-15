Delhi Jal Board schedules Chandrawal Water Works-II maintenance April 15
India
Quick heads-up, Delhi!
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will shut down Chandrawal Water Works-II for maintenance on April 15, which may cause low water pressure or water shortages in several areas, including Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Paharganj, and parts of Cantonment and South Delhi, from 10am for about six hours.
Delhi Jal Board urges water storage
DJB is asking everyone in these areas to store enough water ahead of time and use it carefully during the outage.
This maintenance is meant to improve future water supply.
If you run out or need help, you can call DJB's helpline at 1916 for an emergency tanker.
DJB says normal supply should be back soon after the work wraps up.