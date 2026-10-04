Delhi Jantar Mantar electoral rolls protest overshadowed by viral video
India
A protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, meant to push for changes in the electoral rolls, is now making headlines for a different reason.
A video of a young woman posing in front of a bus went viral after being shared online, shifting attention from the protest itself to her actions and sparking plenty of reactions.
Users accuse woman of seeking fame
Many on social media called out the woman for chasing fame instead of supporting the cause.
Some even joked, "Ban Insta for a few days. And see these protest dying. It's not even for any cause atp. Just for sale of virality or someshitt," said one user.
Others pointed out that it wasn't even a police bus.
The incident has people talking about whether viral stunts are distracting from real activism and change.