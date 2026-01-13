Next Article
Delhi just had its coldest January morning in over a decade
India
Delhi woke up to the coldest January morning in 13 years, with temperatures dropping as low as 2.9°C in Ayanagar.
Why does this matter?
The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for the region through January 14 because of the severe cold wave.
Expect chilly mornings, thick fog making travel tricky for the next few days, and air quality staying "very poor" until at least January 15—which can make it tougher to breathe if you're already sensitive to pollution.
Stay warm and look out for each other!