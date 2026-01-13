Himachal Pradesh: 3 dead, 3 hurt in back-to-back road accidents
On Monday, two separate road accidents in Sundernagar, Mandi district, claimed three lives and left three others injured.
In the first crash at Charkhadi village, Nihri tehsil, a bus left unattended with the engine running rolled nearly 100 feet into a gorge after the driver stepped out for tea.
Later that day, a car veered off the Salapar-Tatapani road and plunged into the Sutlej River.
What happened next
In the bus accident, Kalawati (75) died during treatment; Geeta Devi (31) and her son Akshat (11) were seriously hurt and sent to IGMC Shimla. Krishna Devi (55) had minor injuries.
Police have filed a negligence case against the bus driver and started investigations for both incidents.
In the river crash, Nagin Kumar and Kuldeep from Panjolath village lost their lives; their bodies were recovered for post-mortem.
Local officials provided financial help to affected families.