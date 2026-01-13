Delhi-NCR pollution: Big study hopes to cut AQI by 15-20%
Delhi-NCR is getting a major pollution check-up.
Starting January 2026, top institutes like TERI and IIT-Delhi will team up to pinpoint where the bad air is coming from, as part of a broader action plan aiming to make the air at least 15% cleaner by the end of 2026.
What's changing and why now?
This new study builds on past research but comes after a year of real progress—recent years have seen improvements in Delhi's air quality since 2018.
The government isn't stopping there: smart traffic controls, thousands of electric busses, cleaner industries, and big road upgrades are all in motion to keep pushing those numbers down.
Why it matters
Cleaner air means healthier lives for everyone living in or around Delhi.
If these efforts work, daily life could feel noticeably fresher—and that's something worth looking forward to.