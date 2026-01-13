Next Article
Mohali: Two arrested after ex-AG's wife killed in robbery
India
Mohali police just made a major breakthrough, arresting two suspects linked to the murder of Ashok Kumari, wife of former Additional Advocate General Krishan Goyal.
The main suspect—who worked as their house help—was caught soon after the crime, and his cousin was tracked down in Uttar Pradesh.
One more suspect is still on the run.
What's behind it and what's next?
Turns out, the motive was robbery.
Police have already recovered 28 tolas of gold and ₹1.5 lakh in cash from the suspects, but the family says much more—40 tolas of gold and ₹8.5 lakh—was stolen during the break-in.
Investigators are working hard to track down both the missing valuables and the third suspect.