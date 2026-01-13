ED asks Supreme Court for CBI probe into Mamata Banerjee's raid involvement
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has gone to the Supreme Court, pushing for a CBI investigation into West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
They claim she showed up unexpectedly during their January 8, 2026, coal scam raids at the I-PAC office and its director's home, allegedly intimidating officers and taking away key documents.
Why does this matter?
This clash has sparked fresh tension between the state government and central agencies.
The ED wants FIRs against Banerjee for destroying evidence, while TMC supporters have disrupted court hearings and accused the ED of stealing election plans.
With both sides trading serious allegations, this standoff could shape how future corruption probes play out in West Bengal—and it's already making headlines ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.