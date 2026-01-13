Sleeper busses flout safety norms across India: Report

A new investigation has revealed that sleeper busses on India's intercity routes are breaking key safety rules, putting passengers at risk—even after updated regulations were introduced. Checks in cities like Delhi, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Lucknow, and Jaipur showed just how widespread the problems are.

What's actually happening? Investigators found busses packed with goods blocking fire equipment, exits added just for show but then blocked off, broken emergency glass left unrepaired, and pillows or seats placed where emergency exits should be, and barely any safety briefings for passengers.

Some busses only had one fire extinguisher and cramped corridors—making it tough to escape in an emergency.

What's being done about it? After these findings (and a shocking 145 deaths from six sleeper bus fires in three months), the government is stepping in.

Only certified companies can now build new sleeper busses; older ones must add better fire detection, emergency lights, hammers for breaking windows, and driver drowsiness alerts.

State-level probes into corruption among bus makers have also been ordered.