Taliban's 1st diplomat visits India, meets top MEA official
Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor, the Taliban's first Taliban-appointed envoy in New Delhi since 2021, has just arrived in India to assume his post.
Earlier this week, he met with Anand Prakash from India's Ministry of External Affairs.
Their talks focused on building stronger political and economic ties—think more trade, easier visas for Afghan students and traders, and support for humanitarian needs.
Why does it matter?
This marks a big shift in Afghanistan-India relations.
Noor's appointment follows the historic visit by the Taliban's foreign minister in October 2024 and comes as the group opens consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad—despite not being formally recognized by India yet.
This meeting hints at warming ties that could make travel, business, and medical help easier for Afghans living in or visiting India.