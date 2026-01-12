Education doesn't cancel a wife's right to maintenance, rules Allahabad HC
The Allahabad High Court just made it clear: being educated or skilled doesn't mean a woman loses her right to maintenance from her husband.
Justice Garima Prashad overturned a local court's decision that had denied support to a woman because of her qualifications and refusal to live with her husband.
The court pointed out that having the potential to earn isn't the same as actually earning, especially when many women step away from work for family.
Calling such assumptions "deeply insensitive," the judge said a woman's legal right can't be dismissed on guesswork.
Why does this matter?
This ruling is big for anyone who thinks education alone should decide financial support in marriages.
It recognizes real-life challenges—like gaps in employment due to child-rearing—and pushes back against unfair stereotypes.
Plus, the court also called out the husband for denying paternity without proof and found his support for their son too low.
In short: qualifications don't erase basic rights, and courts are watching out for fairness.