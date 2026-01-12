India and Germany just signed 19 big deals—here's why it matters

Why should you care?

These new agreements are expected to create more tech jobs and better career opportunities (especially with Germany making it easier for Indian healthcare pros to work there), and stronger ties between India and Europe.

The defense roadmap is designed to help India rely less on imports by building its own tech with German know-how.

Plus, initiatives like visa-free airport transit for Indians make travel smoother.

All in all, this partnership has the potential to open doors for young professionals—and shape how India connects with the world.