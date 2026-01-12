India's coal power drops for the 1st time in 50 years India Jan 12, 2026

Big milestone alert: In 2025, India's coal-powered electricity actually went down for the first time in half a century.

Coal plants generated 1,283 billion units—about 3% less than last year—even though overall electricity use ticked up by 1%.

It's a small shift, but it marks a major moment in how India gets its energy.