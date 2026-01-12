Next Article
India's coal power drops for the 1st time in 50 years
Big milestone alert: In 2025, India's coal-powered electricity actually went down for the first time in half a century.
Coal plants generated 1,283 billion units—about 3% less than last year—even though overall electricity use ticked up by 1%.
It's a small shift, but it marks a major moment in how India gets its energy.
Renewables and hydro step up
What's behind this change? A huge 22% jump in renewable energy and a solid 15% boost from hydroelectric sources. Milder weather and slower demand growth helped too.
With these gains—and a whopping 41 GW of new renewable capacity added—India might rethink building more coal plants for 2030.
Fun fact: China saw its own drop in coal power last year as well, making this a pretty big deal for global emissions.