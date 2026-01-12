UP: Four road accidents claim 7 lives in 2 days
In just two days, four separate road accidents across Uttar Pradesh left seven people dead—even as the state is running a "Zero Fatality Month" campaign to make roads safer.
The initiative, which includes rules like "No Helmet, No Fuel" and awareness drives on 363 high-risk routes, aims to bring accident deaths down to zero this January.
What happened and where
The tragedies unfolded in Banda, Bijnor, Deoria, and Kushinagar districts.
In Banda's Fatehganj area, three young men riding without helmets crashed into a tree after being blinded by headlights; all three lost their lives.
In Bijnor's Haldour area, a motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley near Bilai mill—Prashant (20) and Beena Devi (42) died instantly.
Meanwhile in Deoria, 22-year-old Bittu Gupta died when his bike hit a parked tractor in heavy fog while returning from work.
And in Kushinagar's Nebua Naurangia area, Arun Tiwari (50) died after two motorcycles collided; his sister-in-law Meena Tiwari was seriously injured.
Ongoing investigations
Police are investigating each case as of January 12.
The recent crashes underscore the importance of the state's push for stricter traffic rules and better awareness.