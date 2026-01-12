UP: Four road accidents claim 7 lives in 2 days

What happened and where

The tragedies unfolded in Banda, Bijnor, Deoria, and Kushinagar districts.

In Banda's Fatehganj area, three young men riding without helmets crashed into a tree after being blinded by headlights; all three lost their lives.

In Bijnor's Haldour area, a motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley near Bilai mill—Prashant (20) and Beena Devi (42) died instantly.

Meanwhile in Deoria, 22-year-old Bittu Gupta died when his bike hit a parked tractor in heavy fog while returning from work.

And in Kushinagar's Nebua Naurangia area, Arun Tiwari (50) died after two motorcycles collided; his sister-in-law Meena Tiwari was seriously injured.