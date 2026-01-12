China's ruling party visits BJP in Delhi as both sides try to ease border tensions India Jan 12, 2026

A top team from China's Communist Party (CPC), led by Sun Haiyan, dropped by the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Monday.

They met with BJP General Secretary Arun Singh, and Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong was there too.

The main focus was to find better ways for the two parties to connect, even while India and China are still working through border disagreements.