China's ruling party visits BJP in Delhi as both sides try to ease border tensions
A top team from China's Communist Party (CPC), led by Sun Haiyan, dropped by the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Monday.
They met with BJP General Secretary Arun Singh, and Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong was there too.
The main focus was to find better ways for the two parties to connect, even while India and China are still working through border disagreements.
What's next: more talks and small steps forward
The CPC group is also set to meet with the RSS on Tuesday, showing both countries want to keep talking despite ongoing issues at the border.
Lately, they've restarted direct flights and the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra—small but hopeful signs that India and China are trying to rebuild trust bit by bit.