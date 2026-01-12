Next Article
Nigerian national killed in Pune after love dispute turns violent
India
A 40-year-old Nigerian man, Emeka Christian, was allegedly killed in Pune's Pisoli area after a heated argument over a relationship.
The fight broke out during dinner at the residence of a Nigerian woman when Emeka asked the woman to stay away from one of the accused.
Things escalated quickly, leading to an attack around 3am. Sadly, Emeka passed away later at the hospital.
What's happening now?
Police have arrested two Nigerian nationals linked to the case—both work in the cloth business, and one is also a gym trainer. A third suspect is still on the run.
Emeka was living legally in Pune with a valid visa until 2027.
Investigations are ongoing as police try to piece together exactly what happened that night.