Cold wave chills western UP; nights drop below 4°C
Western Uttar Pradesh is shivering through a cold wave, with night temperatures falling under 4°C in several cities.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says this chilly spell will stick around for at least two more days, thanks to shifting winds from the northwest that have nudged temperatures down by a few degrees.
What's happening on the ground?
Bareilly woke up to the coldest morning in UP at just 3.8°C, while places like Muzaffarnagar and Aligarh also dipped below 5°C, and Moradabad experienced cold wave conditions.
IMD has put out a fog alert—expect dense fog early mornings in the northern Terai region and lighter fog elsewhere.
Meanwhile, Lucknow is enjoying clearer skies with daytime highs near 22°C, though mornings might still feel misty.