Cold wave chills western UP; nights drop below 4°C

What's happening on the ground?

Bareilly woke up to the coldest morning in UP at just 3.8°C, while places like Muzaffarnagar and Aligarh also dipped below 5°C, and Moradabad experienced cold wave conditions.

IMD has put out a fog alert—expect dense fog early mornings in the northern Terai region and lighter fog elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Lucknow is enjoying clearer skies with daytime highs near 22°C, though mornings might still feel misty.