Andhra Pradesh's ₹2,600cr 'Sankranti gift': What's the buzz? India Jan 12, 2026

Just in time for the Sankranti holidays, the Andhra Pradesh government has rolled out a hefty ₹2,653 crore "Sankranti gift" to employees, pensioners, and contractors.

The goal? To clear pending Dearness Allowance/Relief dues and contractor bills for around 5.7 lakh people—making sure folks have one less thing to worry about during the festival.