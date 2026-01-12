Andhra Pradesh's ₹2,600cr 'Sankranti gift': What's the buzz?
Just in time for the Sankranti holidays, the Andhra Pradesh government has rolled out a hefty ₹2,653 crore "Sankranti gift" to employees, pensioners, and contractors.
The goal? To clear pending Dearness Allowance/Relief dues and contractor bills for around 5.7 lakh people—making sure folks have one less thing to worry about during the festival.
Who gets what?
Here's how it breaks down: ₹1,100 crore goes toward clearing overdue DA/DR payments for 2.2 lakh employees and 2.7 lakh pensioners.
Another ₹110 crore is set aside for police personnel's leave payouts, while the rest supports various state projects—including water conservation efforts.
Why does it matter?
This move isn't just about numbers—it means real relief for over 19,000 contractors and thousands of families who rely on these payments.
With Sankranti being a major festival in Andhra Pradesh (think harvest celebrations and family time), this financial boost helps people celebrate without money stress hanging over their heads.