Delhi Kathmandu Maitri Bus Sewa suspended August 28 and 29
India
Travel plans between Delhi and Kathmandu are on hold for a couple of days as heavy floods in Nepal have disrupted road connectivity along the route.
The Indo-Nepal Maitri Bus Sewa will not run on August 28 in both directions and August 29, with safety being the top priority.
Maitri Bus Sewa lifeline, rescue continues
This bus service, running since 2014, is a lifeline for many travelers connecting India and Nepal.
While busses take a break, rescue and relief operations continue in Nepal after massive flash floods caused widespread destruction and disrupted road links.