Delhi keeps grap across Delhi-NCR, adds fixed winter pollution restrictions
Delhi is switching things up this winter (winter 2026-27): GRAP will continue to operate across Delhi-NCR, with fixed-date restrictions added to fight pollution.
From November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027, expect dust-generating demolition activity and outdoor civil construction restrictions (full stop from December 10, 2026 to January 20, 2027) and limits on vehicles: only vehicles registered outside the capital that are below BS-VI emission standards are restricted from entry, with CNG and electric vehicles exempt.
Parking fees double and work-from-home earlier
Parking fees are doubling during the winter period (Nov 1, 2026-Jan 31, 2027), and 50% work-from-home is included among the advance winter measures (effective in the winter 2026-27 protocol), not just when air quality gets really bad.