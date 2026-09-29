Delhi keeps grap across Delhi-NCR, adds fixed winter pollution restrictions

Delhi is switching things up this winter (winter 2026-27): GRAP will continue to operate across Delhi-NCR, with fixed-date restrictions added to fight pollution.

From November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027, expect dust-generating demolition activity and outdoor civil construction restrictions (full stop from December 10, 2026 to January 20, 2027) and limits on vehicles: only vehicles registered outside the capital that are below BS-VI emission standards are restricted from entry, with CNG and electric vehicles exempt.