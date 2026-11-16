Delhi launches 3-month women safety plan after Aastha Kunj rape
After the Aastha Kunj rape case, Delhi is rolling out a three-month action plan to make public spaces safer for women.
This push, following a directive from the Union home minister, includes over 6,000 CCTV cameras that have already been installed in public parks and targeting 19,822 identified dark spots across the city.
Delhi upgrades park lighting and fencing
The city is also working on lighting systems, boundary walls, and fencing in public parks, with fencing and boundary work set to finish by January 26, 2027, and regularly auditing women's hostels near Lady Shri Ram College.
Emergency response time for 112 has dropped to just over eight minutes.
Plus, Delhi Police are connecting with communities through outreach programs, adding pink scooties and all-women PCR vans on the streets, and aiming for women to make up one-fourth of the police force by 2030.