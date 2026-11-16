The city is also working on lighting systems, boundary walls, and fencing in public parks, with fencing and boundary work set to finish by January 26, 2027, and regularly auditing women's hostels near Lady Shri Ram College.

Emergency response time for 112 has dropped to just over eight minutes.

Plus, Delhi Police are connecting with communities through outreach programs, adding pink scooties and all-women PCR vans on the streets, and aiming for women to make up one-fourth of the police force by 2030.