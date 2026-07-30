Delhi launches 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana' offering ₹2,500 monthly to women
Delhi is rolling out the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, a scheme offering ₹2,500 per month to eligible women.
To keep things fair, officials will do random door-to-door checks, looking at where you live, your voter status, family income (must be up to ₹2.5 lakh per year), age (21-60), and whether you've got benefits from other schemes.
Delhi scheme enforces 3-child rule
There's also a three-child policy in play; if you have more than three living children, you're not eligible.
Officials say these checks are all about making sure the help goes to those who genuinely need it.
Delhi scheme registration opens August 1
The scheme was just approved and registration opens online on August 1. First payouts land on Raksha Bandhan.
You can invest ₹1,500 and spend the remaining ₹1,000 for expenses with a digital card or invest for a lump sum after three years.
The plan runs for three years but could stick around if it works well.