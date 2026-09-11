Delhi launches MKPY grassroots support ₹2,000 monthly for athletes

The scheme is open to athletes in the under-14, under-17, under-19, and under-21 age groups.

Selection depends on performance, financial need, discipline, and at least 80% training attendance.

Up to 25% of trainees at each facility can benefit (with caps of 100 per center or up to 150 for bigger venues).

Quarterly monitoring of beneficiaries' performance, attendance, and discipline will make sure funds are used well.