Delhi launches MKPY grassroots support ₹2,000 monthly for athletes
Delhi just rolled out a fresh initiative to help young athletes cover their training costs.
If you qualify, you can get ₹2,000 every month through the Grassroots Training Support Assistance scheme under Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana (MKPY).
The goal? Make things like nutrition, travel, gear, and medical needs easier so you can focus more on your game.
Delhi scheme sets age group eligibility
The scheme is open to athletes in the under-14, under-17, under-19, and under-21 age groups.
Selection depends on performance, financial need, discipline, and at least 80% training attendance.
Up to 25% of trainees at each facility can benefit (with caps of 100 per center or up to 150 for bigger venues).
Quarterly monitoring of beneficiaries' performance, attendance, and discipline will make sure funds are used well.
Minister Ashish Sood emphasizes financial support
Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood summed it up nicely: The government's priority was to ensure that talented youngsters had access to opportunities and the support needed to pursue sporting careers.
The government wants money worries off your mind so you can concentrate on pursuing sporting careers.