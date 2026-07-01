Delhi launches permanent winter pollution master plan starting Nov 1
India
Delhi just rolled out a permanent Winter Pollution Master Plan to fight its yearly air quality problems.
Starting every November 1 through February 28, the city will crack down on vehicle emissions, construction dust, and waste burning.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta put it simply: "Keeping Delhi clean and healthy requires everyone's participation."
PUC-only fuel, construction halt, 50% WFH
Fuel will only be available for vehicles with valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates all year.
From November 1 to January 31, all demolition and civil construction work stops to cut down dust.
There is also a new 50% work-from-home rule for offices and higher parking fees during winter, both meant to ease traffic and push more people toward public transport.