Delhi launches permanent winter pollution master plan starting Nov 1

PUC-only fuel, construction halt, 50% WFH

Fuel will only be available for vehicles with valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates all year.

From November 1 to January 31, all demolition and civil construction work stops to cut down dust.

There is also a new 50% work-from-home rule for offices and higher parking fees during winter, both meant to ease traffic and push more people toward public transport.