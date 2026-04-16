Delhi launches Project SANGAM uniting residents and authorities on traffic
Delhi just kicked off Project SANGAM, a new effort to fight the city's traffic jams by bringing regular people and authorities together.
Launched on April 3, the project encourages residents, RWAs, and civic bodies like the traffic police and MCD to actually work side by side, so local voices help shape real solutions.
Project SANGAM spurs local traffic fixes
So far, Project SANGAM has hosted about 30 meetings with over 6,000 residents from areas like Karol Bagh and Saket.
Thanks to these chats, there have already been changes, like moving e-rickshaw stands or removing barricades in Karol Bagh.
Plus, more than 50 suggestions (from illegal parking fixes to pedestrian safety) are being tracked digitally.
It's a fresh approach: using local ideas for smarter traffic management that actually works for everyone.