Delhi launches rapid response teams to monitor Eid animal sacrifices
Ahead of Eid al-Adha on May 28, Delhi has rolled out rapid response teams in all 13 districts to keep an eye on animal transport, sales, and sacrifices.
These teams started inspections on May 26 and are making sure everyone follows animal welfare laws, quickly stepping in if anything's off.
Kapil Mishra outlines Eid sacrifice rules
Development Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized that sacrifices should only happen at designated spots — not out in public.
There's also a strict ban on sacrificing cows, calves, and camels.
The government is educating traders about humane practices and legal guidelines.
Plus, proper disposal of animal remains is a must—no dumping waste in drains or public sewers.
Residents are encouraged to report any violations to local police or PCR units so everyone can help keep things respectful and clean during the festival.