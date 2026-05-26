Delhi launches rapid response teams to monitor Eid animal sacrifices

Kapil Mishra outlines Eid sacrifice rules

Development Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized that sacrifices should only happen at designated spots — not out in public.

There's also a strict ban on sacrificing cows, calves, and camels.

The government is educating traders about humane practices and legal guidelines.

Plus, proper disposal of animal remains is a must—no dumping waste in drains or public sewers.

Residents are encouraged to report any violations to local police or PCR units so everyone can help keep things respectful and clean during the festival.