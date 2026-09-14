Delhi launches ₹13,800cr Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan on PM Modi's birthday
Delhi is rolling out the Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan on September 17, matching up with PM Modi's birthday.
This month-long campaign packs in ₹13,800 crore worth of projects, focusing on better infrastructure, public health drives, and community activities.
The biggest chunk, ₹8,000 crore, is set aside for cleaning up the Yamuna River.
Rekha Gupta announces 2,500-unit blood camp
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared that there will be major upgrades from the Public Works and Power departments too.
Expect a mega blood donation camp on September 17, aiming to collect 2,500 units of blood, health camps, and a new organ donation platform.
Plus, tree planting events and a creative competition called Mere Sapnon Ka Bharat involving over 5,000 schools and academic institutions to get students thinking about nation-building.
There is also the Ashirvad Ka Diya initiative, under which beneficiaries of government schemes will light a lamp at their homes seeking blessings for the Prime Minister.