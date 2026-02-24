Delhi-Leh SpiceJet flight with 150 people returns after engine scare

A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Leh was forced to return shortly after takeoff on Tuesday due to a suspected technical snag. The Boeing 737 aircraft, operating as flight SG121, was carrying around 150 passengers when the incident occurred, according to Livemint. Initial reports suggest that the issue may have been related to the aircraft's engine.

Safe landing No injuries reported, alternate travel arrangements expected The aircraft returned to Delhi after the crew noticed a possible issue during climb. A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed that the Delhi-Leh service had to return due to a technical snag. "The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked normally," the spokesperson said. No injuries were reported in this incident, and alternate travel arrangements are expected for affected passengers.

Expansion efforts Incident raises questions about SpiceJet's operational reliability The incident may raise questions about SpiceJet's operational reliability as the airline looks to expand its fleet and deal with regional airspace restrictions. The airline is looking to increase its operational aircraft to around 60 through a mix of wet and damp leases, along with the phased return of grounded planes. Despite these efforts, financial challenges remain for the carrier, which reported a loss of ₹269.27 crore for the December quarter due to higher operating costs and one-time expenses.

