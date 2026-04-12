Delhi LG seeks Mehrauli dogs' removal or control, activists warn

Activists propose barricades at Mehrauli Park

Instead of removing the dogs, activists suggest just barricading the space so no one gets disturbed.

Ashima Sharma points out that moving familiar dogs out will only let new, unknown ones in, which could cause more problems.

Ambika Shukla adds that "It is counter-productive, as it makes friendly dogs defensive, afraid and reactive. This violates the Delhi High Court order, which specifically forbids municipal workers from picking up sterilized dogs,"

The LG's office hasn't responded yet, and for now, MCD says no drive had been conducted, regular dog-catching continues on complaint, and a dog-picking team will visit the Mehrauli Archaeological Park on Sunday.