Delhi limits traffic near Red Fort for Independence Day
India
Heads up if you're in Delhi on August 15; traffic around the Red Fort is going to be tightly controlled for Independence Day celebrations.
From 4am to 10am several main roads will be restricted for general traffic, so it's smart to plan your route early and expect some delays.
Several Delhi roads require vehicle labels
Key spots like Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, and parts of Ring Road (Rajghat to ISBT Kashmere Gate) will only allow vehicles with valid labels.
The Traffic Police are asking everyone to follow road signs, pay attention to variable message boards (VMS), and listen to traffic staff.
Checking official updates before heading out can save you a lot of hassle.