Delhi logs 234.5mm in 10 days as IMD warns

Delhi just smashed its average August rainfall: 234.5mm in only 10 days!

IMD has put out a yellow alert for Tuesday, so expect more light to moderate showers with moderate rainfall at a few locations.

Temperatures will hover around 23 to 25 degrees Celsius in the mornings and could hit 35 degrees Celsius later.

If you're heading out, keep an eye out for waterlogged roads and possible traffic jams.