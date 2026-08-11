Delhi logs 234.5mm in 10 days as IMD warns
India
Delhi just smashed its average August rainfall: 234.5mm in only 10 days!
IMD has put out a yellow alert for Tuesday, so expect more light to moderate showers with moderate rainfall at a few locations.
Temperatures will hover around 23 to 25 degrees Celsius in the mornings and could hit 35 degrees Celsius later.
If you're heading out, keep an eye out for waterlogged roads and possible traffic jams.
AQI 89 Monday marks 10-day streak
On the bright side, Delhi's air quality is holding up nicely. AQI was a satisfactory 89 on Monday, making it 10 good days in a row.
Rainfall hasn't been even everywhere: Mayur Vihar got drenched with 37mm while places like Ayanagar stayed dry.
This patchy rain means some neighborhoods could experience waterlogging while others barely saw a drop.